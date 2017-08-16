Don't Miss
Court Calendars for August 17, 2017

City Court HON. ELLEN YACKNIN Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Rochester Housing Authority v Sharell Stubbs, 6 St Clair St – Ernest D Santoro 2—Rochester Housing Authority v Phylliscia Carter Shaw, 321 Lake Ave – Ernest D Santoro 3—Rochester Housing Authority v Gerald Reynolds, 625 University Ave – Ernest D Santoro 4—Rochester Housing Authority v Leroy Blair, 140 W Ave – Ernest D Santoro 5—Rochester ...

