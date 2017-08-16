Don't Miss
Home / News / Cuomo wants to expand hate crime law after Charlottesville

Cuomo wants to expand hate crime law after Charlottesville

By: The Associated Press August 16, 2017 0

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing changes to the state's hate crimes law following the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Democratic governor announced Tuesday that he'll introduce legislation making it a hate crime to riot or incite a riot that targets a specific class of people protected by anti-discrimination laws. If approved by state lawmakers, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo