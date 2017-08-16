Deeds filed August 8, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded August 8, 2017                   78   Brighton MULLINS, LORNA L to SCHRAMM, AMY L Property Address: 200 DORKING ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11901  Page: 228 Tax Account: 123.13-5-83 Full Sale Price: $110,000 KOUPAS, SOTIRIOS  et ano to DOESCHER, JODI F Property Address: 103 WINTERGREEN WAY, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11901  Page: 659 Tax Account: 150.10-5-6/103 Full Sale Price: $158,000   Chili REYNOLDS, LELAND A to CROMEY, THOMAS W Property Address: 1451 DAVIS ...

