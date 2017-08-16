First Environmental Law LL.M. conferred by UB School of Law

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Benjamin E. Wisniewski, an attorney with Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, has received the first ever Environmental Law LL.M. conferred by the University at Buffalo School of Law. The Environmental Law LL.M. program offers students the opportunity to deepen their knowledge in environmental law and policy through traditional classroom study, experiential learning opportunities, and one-on-one academic ...