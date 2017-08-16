Fourth Department – Insurance coverage: Hillcrest Coating, Inc. v. Colony Insurance Company

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Insurance coverage Exclusion – Factual assertions Hillcrest Coating, Inc. v. Colony Insurance Company CA 16-01898 Appealed from Supreme Court, Wyoming County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action seeking a declaration that the defendant was obligated to defend and indemnify them in an underlying environmental tort action. It was alleged that the ...