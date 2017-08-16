Fourth Department – Prosecutorial misconduct: People v. Hayward-Crawford

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Prosecutorial misconduct Cumulative effect People v. Hayward-Crawford KA 14-01824 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of arson, attempted insurance fraud, and conspiracy based on allegations that she conspired with others to set fire to her vacant rental property in order to collect the insurance money. ...