Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Prosecutorial misconduct: People v. Hayward-Crawford

Fourth Department – Prosecutorial misconduct: People v. Hayward-Crawford

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Prosecutorial misconduct Cumulative effect People v. Hayward-Crawford KA 14-01824 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of arson, attempted insurance fraud, and conspiracy based on allegations that she conspired with others to set fire to her vacant rental property in order to collect the insurance money. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo