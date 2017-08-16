Kevin Toole | Cloverwood Senior Living

In his new role, Toole will be responsible for overseeing all of Cloverwood’s dining services functions and ensure all quality control measures are maintained. He is committed to further developing the organization’s dining staff, completing menu enhancements and establishing all of the culinary development and strategic planning within Cloverwood.

Most recently, he served as director of fine dining at The Highlands at Pittsford since 2013. He is experienced in Kosher cooking, Indian fare, Italian cuisine, traditional French cuisine, modern and American contemporary cuisine, as well as in dietary and nutritional necessities for the elderly. He serves on the board of directors for American Culinary Federation and Rochester Professional Chef’s and Cooks Association.

He received his Bachelor’s in business administration from Medaille College and earned his executive chef certification from the American Culinary Federation in 1997.

