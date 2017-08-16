Don't Miss
Mortgages filed August 8, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 8, 2017                   91   Brighton SCHRAMM, AMY L Property Address: 200 DORKING RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2725 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $108,007.00 TOWSLEY, ADAM DAVID & TOWSLEY, CATHERINE MARIE SCHMIED Property Address: 59 CHESWELL WAY, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3209 Lender: PITTSFORD FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $62,132.83   Brockport STAFFORD, SARA KATHRYN & STAFFORD, TIMOTHY CHARLES Property Address: 52 HAVENWOOD DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1717 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT ...

