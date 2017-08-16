Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for August 8, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC, Appoints: SETERUS INC SCHOENECK, ALAN Appoints: SCHOENECK, DIANE SCHOENECK, MICHELLE M Appoints: SCHOENECK, DIANE TOWNSEND, CATHERINE E Appoints: NEYLAND, DANIEL B WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Appoints: LNR PARTNERS LLC WRIGHT, BARBARA Appoints: ALLOCCO, TONI BISHOP, MARY ...

