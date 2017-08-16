Powers of Attorney for August 8, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person. OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC, Appoints: SETERUS INC SCHOENECK, ALAN Appoints: SCHOENECK, DIANE SCHOENECK, MICHELLE M Appoints: SCHOENECK, DIANE TOWNSEND, CATHERINE E Appoints: NEYLAND, DANIEL B WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Appoints: LNR PARTNERS LLC WRIGHT, BARBARA Appoints: ALLOCCO, TONI BISHOP, MARY ...