Second Circuit – Fraud: United States v. Weaver

August 16, 2017

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fraud Contractual disclaimers – Oral misrepresentations United States v. Weaver 16-3861-cr Newman, Cabranes, and Lynch Background: The defendant was convicted of conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud based on his work at a company that sold valueless vending-machine business opportunities to its victims. Sales people routinely lied to customers in order ...

