Serial robber convicted

A state Supreme Court jury on Tuesday convicted Terry Coley, 22, of five counts of second-degree robbery for five separate robberies using a gun in Irondequoit. Coley robbed Kwik Fill gas station cashiers at gun point in Irondequoit four separate times between May 2016 and September 2016, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. He also ...