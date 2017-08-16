Don't Miss
Home / News / Serial robber convicted

Serial robber convicted

By: Daily Record Staff August 16, 2017 0

A  state Supreme Court jury on Tuesday convicted Terry Coley, 22, of five counts of second-degree robbery for five separate robberies using a gun in Irondequoit. Coley robbed Kwik Fill gas station cashiers at gun point in Irondequoit four separate times between May 2016 and September 2016, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. He also ...

