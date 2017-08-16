Tom Kelly | EFPR Group LLP

EFPR Group LLP has announced Tom Kelly as the director of marketing. He comes with over 20 years of business and marketing experience. He has developed and directed a multitude of programs including large scale web implementations, integrated marketing campaigns, e-commerce, email, customer loyalty and direct mail.

“We are very excited to have Tom join our firm as the Director of Marketing. He brings a tremendous amount of digital and automation marketing experience the position,” says Kevin Hill, EFPR Group partner and CEO. “We are confident his talents will complement the firm’s growth and expansion efforts across the nation.”

Kelly spent over 18 years working at Xerox and IBM. He has a B.A. in broadcasting from SUNY Oswego and a M.S. in management from Nazareth College. Kelly also has a Unica Certification (Enterprise Marketing Automation) and is Lean Six Sigma Yellow and Green Belt trained. Kelly resides in Penfield.

