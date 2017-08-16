Don't Miss
Home / News / Violence adds momentum to removal of Confederate statues

Violence adds momentum to removal of Confederate statues

By: The Associated Press Jess J. Holland August 16, 2017 0

Cities and states accelerated their plans to remove Confederate monuments from public property Tuesday as the violence over a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, moved leaders across the country to plan to wipe away much of the remaining Old South imagery. Only two statues were taken down immediately, in Gainesville, Florida, where the Daughters ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo