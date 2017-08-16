Violence adds momentum to removal of Confederate statues

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Cities and states accelerated their plans to remove Confederate monuments from public property Tuesday as the violence over a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, moved leaders across the country to plan to wipe away much of the remaining Old South imagery. Only two statues were taken down immediately, in Gainesville, Florida, where the Daughters ...