Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Worth Considering: Has the shift to passive index investing been overstated?

Worth Considering: Has the shift to passive index investing been overstated?

By: David Peartree August 16, 2017 0

Investors are shifting away from actively managed funds and towards passively managed funds. The financial media have interpreted this as a “seismic” shift from active to passive investing, but they probably overstate, or perhaps they misunderstand, what is occurring. Lost in the discussion is a crucial distinction between using passive funds and using a passive investment ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo