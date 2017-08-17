Don't Miss
Home / News / Attorney general warns Lake Ontario homeowners of scammers

Attorney general warns Lake Ontario homeowners of scammers

By: The Associated Press August 17, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's attorney general has issued a consumer alert warning to homeowners impacted by flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says people should be wary of scammers looking to make some money on storm damage repairs. The state is dedicating up to $15 million to helping ...

