Canadian man sentenced in $130 million drug trafficking case

A Canadian man accused of trafficking drugs worth $130 million has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by Senior U.S. District Court Judge William M. Skretny. Harinder Dhaliwal, 47, of Brampton, Ontario, who was convicted of conspiracy to export from the United States five kilograms or more of cocaine, admitted to being part of an international ...