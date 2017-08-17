Don't Miss
Home / News / Corinthian College students get loan forgiveness

Corinthian College students get loan forgiveness

By: Bennett Loudon August 17, 2017 0

A coalition of state and federal agencies have reached a $183.3 million settlement with Aequitas Capital Management Inc., a financial services firm under SEC-imposed receivership that provided loans to students at the now-defunct Corinthian College. The settlement is subject to approval by the Oregon federal court overseeing the Aequitas receivership, according to the office of New ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo