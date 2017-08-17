Corinthian College students get loan forgiveness

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A coalition of state and federal agencies have reached a $183.3 million settlement with Aequitas Capital Management Inc., a financial services firm under SEC-imposed receivership that provided loans to students at the now-defunct Corinthian College. The settlement is subject to approval by the Oregon federal court overseeing the Aequitas receivership, according to the office of New ...