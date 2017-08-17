Court of Appeals – State Constitution: Aristy-Farer, et al v. State of New York, et al.

Don't Miss
August 17, 2017

New York State Court of Appeals State Constitution Education Article – Sufficiency of pleading – Proper funding Aristy-Farer, et al v. State of New York, et al. No. 75 Judge Wilson Background: At issue in the two underlying claims is whether the plaintiffs have sufficient pleaded violations of the Education Article by the denial of a sound basic education by failing ...

