Deeds filed August 9, 2017

August 17, 2017

Deeds   Recorded August 9, 2017                   80   Brighton CHASE BANK USA NA et al to CHRISTIANA TRUST et ano Property Address: 60 DORKING ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11902  Page: 482 Tax Account: 122.16-2-61 Full Sale Price: $129,865 GALVIN, JOHN THOMAS et ano to VALVANO, KENNETH P et ano Property Address: 631 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11902  Page: 101 Tax Account: 150.13-2-88./7B Full Sale Price: $113,000 BONAR, COLLEEN M ...

