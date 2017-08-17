Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Roll-over accident: Johnson v. State of New York

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Roll-over accident Apportioned liability – Foreseeable use Johnson v. State of New York CA 16-01827 Appealed from Court of Claims Background: The claimant commenced an action for damages following a tractor-trailer rollover accident on a state highway. She alleges that the defendant was negligent in failing to install rumble strips in ...

