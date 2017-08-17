Fourth Department – Roll-over accident: Johnson v. State of New York

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Roll-over accident Apportioned liability – Foreseeable use Johnson v. State of New York CA 16-01827 Appealed from Court of Claims Background: The claimant commenced an action for damages following a tractor-trailer rollover accident on a state highway. She alleges that the defendant was negligent in failing to install rumble strips in ...