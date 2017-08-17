Don't Miss
Good Samaritan Law at issue in Yates County

Drug-related homicide involves ‘question of first impression’

By: Bennett Loudon August 17, 2017 0

Yates County Court Judge Jason L. Cook has ruled that New York state’s “Good Samaritan Law” applies to charges of criminal injection of a narcotic drug and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Cook issued the ruling after a July 18 hearing on a defense motion filed by Steuben County attorney Travis J. Barry to ...

