Good Samaritan Law at issue in Yates County

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Yates County Court Judge Jason L. Cook has ruled that New York state’s “Good Samaritan Law” applies to charges of criminal injection of a narcotic drug and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Cook issued the ruling after a July 18 hearing on a defense motion filed by Steuben County attorney Travis J. Barry to ...