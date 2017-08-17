Kathleen Gordon | HR Works Inc.

Kathleen Gordon has joined HR Works as a HRMS consultant I. Gordon has more than 28 years of HR experience and will utilize her expertise in payroll, benefits and compliance to support clients leveraging HR Works’ technology services in Syracuse.

Gordon holds an Associate’s degree in Human Services from Columbia College. She is a certified payroll professional and holds a Fundamental Payroll Certification.

She lives in Clay, N.Y. with her husband, Phil.

