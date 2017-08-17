Kyle Dunn | Beltz Ianni & Associates LLC

Kyle Dunn joins Beltz Ianni & Associates as a client services manager responsible for relationship management, process coordination and client services. Dunn is a financial professional with over seven years of experience discovering his clients’ financial needs and introducing them to a wide-range of financial planning services. In his new position, Dunn will support both the personal and business services groups, with a focus on retirement plan participant services.

According to Beltz Ianni & Associates partner, Bob Judd, “Kyle will be a valuable resource for our clients. He has the capacity to listen to their concerns and offer goal-oriented guidance that helps them make good financial decisions.” Judd adds, “Kyle is as a great addition to our growing team.”

Prior to joining Beltz Ianni, Dunn was employed by MassMutual Financial Group. He is a graduate of the University of Rochester and holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and business strategies.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.