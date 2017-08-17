New York backyards off-limits to neighborly video snooping

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Spying on your neighbor's backyard barbecue with video surveillance is now illegal in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill cracking down on the unauthorized invasion of privacy by video surveillance in the backyard. The bill's sponsor, Assemblyman Edward Braunstein, says he has heard from people around the state who have been victimized by ...