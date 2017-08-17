Don't Miss
Home / News / New York backyards off-limits to neighborly video snooping

New York backyards off-limits to neighborly video snooping

By: The Associated Press August 17, 2017 0

Spying on your neighbor's backyard barbecue with video surveillance is now illegal in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill cracking down on the unauthorized invasion of privacy by video surveillance in the backyard. The bill's sponsor, Assemblyman Edward Braunstein, says he has heard from people around the state who have been victimized by ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo