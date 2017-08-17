Don't Miss
Home / News / New York courts spokesman fired after saying he ‘barely’ worked

New York courts spokesman fired after saying he ‘barely’ worked

By: The Associated Press August 17, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York state court system's longtime communications chief has been fired after inadvertently telling a reporter that he "barely" went to work. The Office of Court Administration says David Bookstaver was terminated Thursday. Chief courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen says officials "take abuses of office extremely seriously." Bookstaver declined to comment. His firing came ...

