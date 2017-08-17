Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 17-43

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 17-43

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time judge Seeking non-judicial office – Notice of resignation Opinion 17-43 Background: A part-time judge is considering running for non-judicial office and would like to provide advance notice of his intended resignation date to the local government body that will be charged with making an interim appointment once the judge resigns. Opinion: The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo