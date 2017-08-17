Don't Miss
Home / News / Plaques honoring Lee removed; Cuomo wants streets renamed

Plaques honoring Lee removed; Cuomo wants streets renamed

By: The Associated Press Deepti Hajela August 17, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Plaques honoring Gen. Robert E. Lee were removed from a church property in Brooklyn on Wednesday, and the governor called on the Army to remove the names of Lee and another Confederate general from the streets of a nearby fort amid a national debate over whether monuments to Southern Civil War ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo