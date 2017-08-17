Settlement reached in ACLU lawsuit against CIA interrogation

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

SPOKANE, Wash. — A settlement was announced Thursday in a landmark lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union against two psychologists involved in designing the CIA's harsh interrogation program used in the war on terror. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Trial had been scheduled for Sept. 5 in federal court in Spokane, Washington. Attorneys for ...