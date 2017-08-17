Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump increasingly isolated as business panels dismantled

Trump increasingly isolated as business panels dismantled

By: The Associated Press Julie Bykowicz and Jonathan Lemire August 17, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — With corporate chieftains fleeing, President Donald Trump abruptly abolished two of his White House business councils, an attempt to manage his increasing isolation and the continued fallout from his combative comments on racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. "Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy ...

