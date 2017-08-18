Don't Miss
California man pleads guilty in NY to cocaine ring charges

California man pleads guilty in NY to cocaine ring charges

August 18, 2017

Federal authorities say a California man has admitted to being part of a drug-trafficking ring that sold millions of dollars' worth of cocaine in Buffalo and other U.S. cities. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 27-year-old Manuel Lua Guizar pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Buffalo to drug conspiracy and money laundering charges. Prosecutors say Guizar was ...

