Don't Miss
Home / Law / California mass killer spared death sentence

California mass killer spared death sentence

By: The Associated Press AMY TAXIN August 18, 2017 0

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A California judge ruled Friday that a convicted mass killer will be spared the death penalty amid a long-running scandal over authorities' use of jailhouse informants. Judge Thomas M. Goethals said 47-year-old Scott Dekraai would not be sentenced to death for killing eight people in a 2011 shooting rampage at an Orange ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo