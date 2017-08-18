Court of Appeals – Photograph: People v. Price

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Court of Appeals Photograph Authentication – Internet profile People v. Price No. 58 Judge Stein Background: At issue on appeal is whether the people proffered a sufficient foundation at trial to authenticate a photograph, purportedly of the defendant holding a firearm and money, that was obtained from an internet profile page allegedly belonging to the defendant. Ruling: The Court ...