Dred Scott author's statue removed in Maryland

Dred Scott author’s statue removed in Maryland

Roger B. Taney considered to have penned one of Supreme Court’s worst decisions

By: The Washington Post August 18, 2017 0

Workers dismantled a 145-year-old statue of Supreme Court Justice Roger B. Taney outside the Maryland State House shortly after midnight Friday, the latest ripple effect from the previous weekend's deadly violence at a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville. Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said his revulsion at what happened in Charlottesville — at a demonstration ...

