Fourth Department – Intentional interference with a business contract: KAM Construction Corp. v. Bergey, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Intentional interference with a business contract Intentionality – Motivation KAM Construction Corp. v. Bergey, et al. CA 16-01816 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action alleging that the defendant breached a 2008 clay mining contract with the plaintiff and that the defendant construction company intentionally interfered ...