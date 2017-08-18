IP.com launches new version of InnovationQ platform

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Intellectual property research tools company IP.com has announced a new version of its InnovationQ platform. The new software offers an innovative corporate tree that organizes global patent data leveraging S&P market intelligence. With the tree, users will have a clearer understanding of public and private patent portfolios that are assigned to specific entities. In doing so, ...