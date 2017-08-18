Kevin Cross | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Kevin Cross, managing partner at Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, has been appointed vice chairman of the Olmsted Center for Sight board of directors. Cross has served on the board for three years.

In addition to managing Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman’s four offices, Cross concentrates his legal practice in state and federal business litigation, as well as environmental matters. His work also involves counseling business and political organizations and corporate counsel functions.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.