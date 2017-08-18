Lithuanian man brought to U.S. to face $100 million fraud case

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister August 18, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A Lithuanian businessman extradited to the United States to face charges that he duped Google and Facebook into sending him over $100 million was held without bail Thursday, hours after he was brought to the country. Evaldas Rimasauskas, 48, of Vilnius, Lithuania, pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court to charges of ...

