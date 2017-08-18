Second Circuit – Telephone Consumer Protection Act: Reyes v. Lincoln Automotive Fin. Servs.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Telephone Consumer Protection Act Consent as consideration – Revocation Reyes v. Lincoln Automotive Fin. Servs. 16-2104-cv Judges Walker, Jacobs, and Parker Background: The plaintiff appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the defendant on the plaintiff’s claim for damages resulting from the defendant’s alleged violation for the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. ...

