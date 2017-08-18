Second Circuit – Telephone Consumer Protection Act: Reyes v. Lincoln Automotive Fin. Servs.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Telephone Consumer Protection Act Consent as consideration – Revocation Reyes v. Lincoln Automotive Fin. Servs. 16-2104-cv Judges Walker, Jacobs, and Parker Background: The plaintiff appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the defendant on the plaintiff’s claim for damages resulting from the defendant’s alleged violation for the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. ...