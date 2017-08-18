Don't Miss
‘Settlement Week’ planned for Western District

Mediators will try to reduce federal court caseload

By: Bennett Loudon August 18, 2017 0

With caseloads of about 800 per judge and about 2,800 new filings annually, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. is always searching for ways to move lawsuits through the system efficiently. His latest initiative is something called Settlement Week, which is scheduled for Oct. 30 through Nov. 8, in Buffalo, and from Nov. ...

