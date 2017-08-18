Vince Press | Clark Patterson Lee

Clark Patterson Lee is pleased to announce that Vince Press has joined its team as director of communications, a newly created position. Press brings to more than 20 successful years of PR/marketing experience, most recently serving as communications manager for Bergmann Associates.

In this role, Press will oversee internal and external communications and be responsible for growing CPL’s brand awareness across the company’s footprint. Additionally, he will work to build and maintain relationships with the media, partners and clients.

Press earned a Bachelor of Science in business management from Florida Institute of Technology. In his spare time, he writes a monthly food and drink review column for the Democrat and Chronicle called “I’m in the Mood For …” and is involved in youth sports. He resides in Brighton.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.