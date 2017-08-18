Don't Miss
Home / News / Voter registration deadline looms for September primaries

Voter registration deadline looms for September primaries

By: The Associated Press August 18, 2017 0

Time is running out to register to vote in next month's political primaries. The state Board of Elections says New Yorkers must register by the end of the day Friday to vote for the Sept. 12 primaries for state and local offices. Mail-in registration forms must be postmarked by midnight. People with a driver's license, permit or non-driver ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo