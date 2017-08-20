Don't Miss
Deeds filed August 10, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded August 10, 2017                 56   Brighton GONSENHAUSER, MICHELE  et ano to HOSPERS, LAURIE C Property Address: 828 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11902  Page: 619 Tax Account: 150.13-2-49./4A Full Sale Price: $128,000 BARISH, WILLIAM J to BARISH, JOSHUA D Property Address: 920 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11903  Page: 68 Tax Account: 150.13-2-57./2A Full Sale Price: $1   Chili CALLAGHAN, DANIEL M et al to CALLAGHAN, DAWN M et ...

