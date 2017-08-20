Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for August 10, 2017

August 20, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BAKER, DAVID G 173 LATTA ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $100.00 BARLOW, AURI T 174 ALBERT STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 BARNES, DAVID L 12 GLADYS STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: ...

