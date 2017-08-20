Mechanic’s Liens for August 10, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement. HIVE@155 LLC Favor: KENNEDY MECHANICAL PLUMBING AND HEATING INC Amount: $100,156 Property Address: 155-173 ST PAUL ST ROCHESTER HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS Favor: THYSSENKRUPP ELEVATOR CORPORATION Amount: $6,546 Property Address: 2200 ...