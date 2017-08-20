Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed August 10, 2017

Mortgages filed August 10, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded August 10, 2017                 63   Brockport MARANO, THOMAS C Property Address: 20 LARRIGAN XING, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9652 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $29,000.00   East Rochester MAXWELL, JAMES T Property Address: 32 HARWOOD LN, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1914 Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $250,000.00 SMITH, ALEXIS Property Address: 16 WOODNEATH CRES, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-2273 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $63,050.00   Fairport KLOCEK-IBBOTSON, SHARON L Property Address: ...

