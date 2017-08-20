Upcoming foreclosures as of Aug. 21, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff August 20, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 45 Wildflower Dr Rochester 14623 08/21/2017 09:30 AM Fein Such & Crane, LLP $155,507.00 408 S Washington St East Rochester 14445 08/21/2017 10:00 AM Aldridge Pite, LLP $183,403.41 25 Rosalind ...

