Cafarelli gets 6 years for criminal possession after violating probation

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Acting County Court Judge Melchor Castro sentenced Joseph Cafarelli, 51, to six years in prison with three years of post-release supervision. Cafarelli pled guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree as well as violating the terms on conditions of probation. Cafarelli agreed to serve five years of probation after pleading guilty ...