Cafarelli gets 6 years for criminal possession after violating probation

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2017 0

Acting County Court Judge Melchor Castro sentenced Joseph Cafarelli, 51, to six years in prison with three years of post-release supervision. Cafarelli pled guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree as well as violating the terms on conditions of probation. Cafarelli agreed to serve five years of probation after pleading guilty ...

