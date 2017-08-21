Elvedin Krupic | SWBR

SWBR announces that Elvedin Krupic was recently named a Level 2 Certified Infrared Thermographer by the Infrared Training Center. Krupic, who serves as technical coordinator at SWBR, has been with the firm for more than 20 years. In 2013, he received his Level 1 CIT.

Krupic attended a training course, passed the required exams and submitted a field assignment to successfully complete his certification.

He studied architecture at the College of Architecture in Sarajevo, capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He resides in West Irondequoit.

