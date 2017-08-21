Gregory Ivancic | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Gregory Ivancic, a partner with Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, has been inducted into the St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute’s Signum Fidei Society. This is the school’s highest honor and is bestowed upon alumni who have distinguished themselves both personally and professionally in their communities.

Signum Fidei (sign of faith) is the characteristic spirit of the Christian Brothers, that attitude of faith which expresses itself in love and zeal for the welfare of others. Members of the Signum Fidei Society are alumni of St. Joe’s who share in the Lasallian spirit characterized by “signum fidei.”

Ivancic, a graduate of the St. Joe’s Class of 1973, serves as a member of the school’s board of trustees. At Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP, he focuses his work on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and partnership arrangements.

