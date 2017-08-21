Judge cites ‘Star Trek’ in denying request to delay trial because of eclipse

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The wheels of justice may grind slowly, but they cannot be stopped by Monday's total eclipse, a judge has ruled. With the heat of a thousand suns and almost as many historical and cultural references, a federal judge in Florida denied a bid by the Justice Department to postpone a trial this week so an agent ...